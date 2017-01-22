Nets' Brook Lopez: Scores game-high 24 in Saturday's loss

Lopez scored 24 points (10-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding five rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Saturday's 112-105 loss to the Hornets.

After back-to-back games with eight rebounds, Lopez saw his production on the glass slide once again, although he did make up for it by draining multiple three-pointers for the third time in 10 January contests. He's also now recorded multiple blocks in the each of the last three games, and scored 20 or more points in seven straight.