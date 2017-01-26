Nets' Brook Lopez: Scores game-high 33 points

Lopez posted 33 points (11-23 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 109-106 loss to the Heat.

Lopez took advantage of an in-game injury to Hassan Whiteside that forced Miami's big man to exit mid-game. His 33 points led all scorers in the game and his seven threes set a new career-high. Lopez made an incredible leap in three point attempts from last season to this season, increasing his total from 0.2 attempts per game. Unfortunately, playing further away from the basket has taken a toll on the Nets' big man's ability to rebound. He's grabbing 2.7 boards fewer boards this season than he did a year ago.