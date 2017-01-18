Nets' Brook Lopez: Scores team-high 28 in Tuesday's loss

Lopez scored 28 points (11-23 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 loss to the Raptors.

He was in fine form after getting Sunday's game off to rest, but as per usual Lopez didn't get enough support from his teammates to produce a win despite scoring 20 or more points for the fifth straight game. In fact, the Nets have lost 11 in a row and 16 of their last 17, even with Lopez averaging 20.7 points, 4.9 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 threes over that stretch.