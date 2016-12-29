Nets' Brook Lopez: Sets career high with five three-pointers

Lopez tallied 33 points (12-20 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 34 minutes during a 101-99 loss to the Bulls on Wednesday.

Lopez set a career high with five three-pointers, and was just one point shy of his season high of 34 points. He is averaging 1.9 three-pointers made per game this season after he has averaged 0.0 three-pointers made per game for the rest of his career. The three-point attempts this season have knocked the 7-foot center's field goal percentage down to 46.9 percent, which would be the lowest of any season so far in his career.