Nets' Brook Lopez: Shoots down Pelicans with 23 points

Lopez contributed 23 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 24 minutes during a 143-114 win over New Orleans on Friday.

Lopez chopped through the undersized Pelicans' frontcourt, who start 6-foot-7 Solomon Hill and 6-foot-8 Dante Cunningham in the frontcourt alongside natural power forward Anthony Davis at center. New Orleans had a tough time contesting Lopez's shot, and conversely couldn't finish over or through Lopez on the other end, where he recorded three blocks. The towering ninth-year center is on a hot streak now, and has scored 20-plus points in six straight games.