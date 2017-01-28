Nets' Brook Lopez: Will play Saturday

Lopez will play Saturday against the Timberwolves, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Lopez was rested for Friday night's game against the Cavaliers, but, as expected, he'll return to action Saturday night. The big man should be available in his usual capacity, meaning he'll likely see roughly 30 minutes. For the month of January, Lopez is averaging 20.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 blocks in 29.8 minutes per game.