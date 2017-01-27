Nets' Brook Lopez: Will sit Friday vs. Cavaliers for rest

Lopez will sit out Friday's game against the Cavaliers for rest purposes, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Though the Nets are already missing three players due to injury or illness, including fellow frontcourt starter Trevor Booker, Lopez will be unavailable along with Caris LeVert, as coach Kenny Atkinson looks to rest both players for the front end of a back-to-back set. Justin Hamilton figures to enter the starting lineup at either power forward or center and take on a large chunk of minutes, while Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Luis Scola and Quincy Acy should also enjoy some elevated run in the frontcourt. It's difficult to predict how exactly the playing-time distribution will shake out. Look for Lopez to return to his usual starting role Saturday against the Timberwolves.