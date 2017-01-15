Nets' Brook Lopez: Will sit out for rest Sunday

Lopez will sit out Sunday's game against the Rockets for rest, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The Nets are fresh off a back-to-back set, with Sunday marking the team's third game in four days. For that reason, the Nets will give Lopez the night off for rest, as they limit his workload in an attempt to keep him healthy throughout the season. He should be back in the lineup come Tuesday's game against the Raptors, but in his absence, look for guys like Justin Hamilton and Luis Scola to take on a larger role in the frontcourt.