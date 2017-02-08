Nets' Caris LeVert: Absent from Wednesday's injury report
LeVert (knee) wasn't listed on the Nets' injury report and is expected to play in Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
LeVert was held out of the Nets' last two games due to soreness in his left knee, but the team appears confident enough in his status to keep him off the injury report. He'll likely return to his role as a rotational player off the bench if he plays.
