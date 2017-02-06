LeVert (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

A sore left knee kept LeVert out of Sunday's loss to Toronto, and the fact that he's been preemptively ruled out likely means he hasn't shown much improvement. The rookie out of Michigan should be considered questionable to play Wednesday against Washington, though it seems rather unlikely that he'd be cleared with the Nets playing on the second night of a back-to-back set.