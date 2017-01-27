LeVert will sit out Friday's game against the Cavaliers for rest purposes, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Though LeVert played in the Nets' previous back-to-back set last Friday and Saturday, he ended up sitting out Monday's loss to the Spurs for rest, and will now sit out for the second time in three games with another back-to-back kicking off Friday. The Nets are likely just attempting not to overwork the prized rookie, who first made his season debut in December following a long layoff due to a fractured foot. He'll be one of five Nets players sitting out Friday due to rest, injury or illness, leaving ample minutes up for grabs on the wing. Look for Randy Foye and Bojan Bogdanovic to start at the two wing spots, with Sean Kilpatrick seeing extensive run as the Nets' sixth man. LeVert should be back in action Saturday against the Timberwolves.