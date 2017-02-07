LeVert (knee), who has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, is expected to play Wednesday against the Wizards, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

A sore left knee will keep LeVert out of action for the second straight game, but it appears the injury is nothing serious, and the Nets are likely just exercising caution with the rookie on the front end of a back-to-back set. Expect Sean Kilpatrick, who played 32 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss to the Raptors, to see increased run in LeVert's place Tuesday before the 22-year-old settles back into a rotation role Wednesday.