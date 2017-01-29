LeVert (rest) went for 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 27 minutes in Saturday's 129-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

The emerging rookie, who'd joined Brook Lopez on the bench for rest purposes against the Cavs on Friday, was back to his usual allotment of playing time in Saturday's high-scoring affair. LeVert has hit double digits in the scoring column in four of the last five games, while shooting at least 50 percent in all of those contests. LeVert's role in the rotation appears highly secure at the moment, given that he's played no less than 18 minutes in 12 of 13 January games. He's now shooting a superb 52.3 percent from the floor during the month.