LeVert poured in 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists and four rebounds in 27 minutes Friday during a 116-108 loss to Cleveland.

Brooklyn is trusting the rookie LeVert earlier than most thought they would, especially given LeVert's foot fracture. As his minutes have ramped up, his growth has too. This is the second time in four games LeVert has scored 10-plus points. WIth Jeremy Lin still nursing a hamstring injury, Brooklyn needs to dip into their depth for back-up guards. Look for LeVert to see even more playing time if he's hot again and Lin's still cheering the team on in street clothes.