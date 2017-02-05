LeVert is dealing with knee soreness and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Now that we're in the second half of the season and the Nets find themselves at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, they've started to get their rookie more and more playing time. LeVert has played 27 minutes or more in each of the team's last four contests, but hasn't been extremely productive with averages of 7.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.8 steals. That said, he'll sit out Sunday's contest to recover from some soreness in his knee, which likely means more minutes for Bojan Bogdanovic and Joe Harris.