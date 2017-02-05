LeVert is dealing with left knee soreness and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The Nets are just labeling LeVert's absence as precautionary, so the rookie, who made his first career start in Friday's loss to the Pacers, could be back in action Tuesday against the Pacers. With the Nets at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and already in asset-evaluation mode, LeVert has seen his playing time pick up in recent games, and that trend is likely to continue throughout the season half. LeVert is averaging 9.0 points (on 46.4% shooting), 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 three-pointers and 1.0 steal in 23.4 minutes per game since the beginning of January.