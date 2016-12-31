LeVert tallied 12 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist across 24 minutes in a 118-95 loss to the Wizards on Friday.

Former Michigan teammate and Wizards guard Trey Burke (27 points) stole the show on the evening, but LeVert had a nice outing of his own off the Nets bench, establishing a new career high scoring total. After seeing 19 minutes or fewer in his first eight games of the season following a long layoff while recovering from a foot fracture, LeVert has surpassed the 20-minute threshold in three of the last four contests. It's an indication the Nets are fully comfortable with where LeVert is at on the health front, and the versatile rookie could see his role expand from here with the lottery-bound team already in asset-evaluation mode this season. LeVert could make for a decent speculative pickup in deeper leagues.