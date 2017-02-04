LeVert contributed four points (1-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 106-97 loss to the Pacers.

LeVert drew the start at small forward with Bojan Bogdanovic (rest) out, and failed to take advantage. The 6-7 rookie has been thrown into the fire as of late, eclipsing 26 minutes in the past five contests he's played in, but has failed to post over 12 points in any game over that stretch. Until he starts finding his shot, LeVert likely only has fantasy value in the deepest of leagues.