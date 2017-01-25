LeVert (rest) will play Wednesday against the Heat.

LeVert was held out from Monday's matchup against the Spurs to rest, even though Jeremy Lin (hamstring) and Joe Harris were also sidelined with injuries. The rookie entered the season with a left foot injury which is likely why the rest was allowed. However, LeVert will return to the floor Wednesday which will provide the Nets with more stability while Lin and Harris are out.

