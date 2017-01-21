Nets' Caris LeVert: Turns in perfect shooting night
LeVert tallied 17 points (6-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds, a steal and a block in 25 minutes during a 145-114 win over the Pelicans on Friday.
LeVert continues to impress. With Jeremy Lin (hamstring) still out, Brooklyn's backcourt rotation has been completely scrambled, and LeVert is showing off the skillset that earned him the nickname "Baby Durant" at the University of Michigan. At a rangy 6-foot-7, LeVert has a quick first step and good scoring instincts around the painted area. He put it all on display Friday, and didn't miss a single shot in a remarkably efficient performance. LeVert has vaulted himself up the depth chart, and should be a prominent fixture off the first bench rotation even when Lin returns.
More News
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Puts up career-high 19 against Cavs•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Scores career-high 12 points Friday•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Plays nine minutes in season debut•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Doesn't play Monday in coach's decision•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Will be available to play Monday•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Sidelined Saturday against Milwaukee•