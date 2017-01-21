LeVert tallied 17 points (6-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds, a steal and a block in 25 minutes during a 145-114 win over the Pelicans on Friday.

LeVert continues to impress. With Jeremy Lin (hamstring) still out, Brooklyn's backcourt rotation has been completely scrambled, and LeVert is showing off the skillset that earned him the nickname "Baby Durant" at the University of Michigan. At a rangy 6-foot-7, LeVert has a quick first step and good scoring instincts around the painted area. He put it all on display Friday, and didn't miss a single shot in a remarkably efficient performance. LeVert has vaulted himself up the depth chart, and should be a prominent fixture off the first bench rotation even when Lin returns.