LeVert, who sat out Monday's loss to the Spurs for rest purposes, will play Wednesday against the Heat.

After LeVert cleared 20 minutes in eight of the Nets' first 11 games in January, coach Kenny Atkinson decided it was a good time to give the rookie a night off Monday. It was likely just a measure to limit LeVert's workload a bit after foot surgery delayed the start of his first NBA campaign, but it's not expected that LeVert will face any significant restrictions Wednesday. LeVert has quickly emerged as one of the Nets' top bench options, and is averaging 10.2 points (on 54.8% shooting), 3.2 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.2 steals per game over his last five appearances.