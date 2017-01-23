LeVert will sit out Monday's game against the Spurs for rest, Brian Roberts of the New York Post reports.

The Nets are already without both Jeremy Lin (hamstring) and Joe Harris, but the team will still opt to giive LeVert the game off. LeVert came into the season with a fractured left foot and coach Kenny Atkinson is likely trying to limit his workload throughout the season, hence the reason for LeVert being ruled out. Look for guys like Bojan Bogdanovic, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Sean Kilpatrick to pick up some extra minutes.