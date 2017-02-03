LeVert will start Friday's game against the Pacers, Anthony Puccio of SB Nation reports.

With Bojan Bogdanovic (rest) out, LeVert will draw the start at small forward. LeVert has averaged 27.0 minutes over the past three contests, and has provided 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game. He'll likely remain only valuable in deeper fantasy leagues, but is a possible DFS play when he's in line for extra minutes.