McCullough was recalled Thursday from the D-League's Grand Rapids Drive.

McCullough hasn't played in each of the Nets' last nine games, as he's spent the majority of his time in the D-League while getting the chance to see extended minutes. He'll be with the Nets for Thursday's game against the Warriors, but could end up being the team's healthy inactive. He'll likely be sent back down to the Drive by the end of the month.