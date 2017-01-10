McCullough was recalled Tuesday from the D-League's Long Island Nets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

McCullough has seen extensive time with Long Island, starting 21 games for the Nets' D-League affiliate, with averages of 18.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals across 32.4 minutes. He's been recalled to the big club in advance of Tuesday's tilt with the Hawks, but will be nothing more than an emergency depth option and likely won't see the floor if the game remains competitive.