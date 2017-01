McCullough was recalled Thursday from the D-League's Long Island Nets.

McCullough continues to move back and forth between the two rosters, as the D-League offers him the chance to see extended minutes. However, he'll be back with the big club Thursday and should provide an emergency reserve option in the frontcourt. That said, the 21-year-old big man is buried on the depth chart and likely won't get on the floor in a competitive contest.