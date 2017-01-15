McCullough was recalled Sunday from the D-League's Long Island Nets.

McCullough was sent down to Long Island earlier Sunday, but it appears it was just for added practice reps and he'll now be recalled in time for Sunday's matchup with the Rockets. Despite being with the big club, McCullough is not a part of the team's regular rotation and will struggle to get anything more than a few spot minutes at best, thus rendering him useless in the majority of fantasy formats.