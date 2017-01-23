McCullough was recalled Monday from the D-League's Long Island Nets.

McCullough has played in just one game with Brooklyn during January, so he's spent a bunch of time in the D-League in order to get reps that he wouldn't get while riding the bench. He's set to join Brooklyn ahead of Monday's matchup with the Spurs and will operate as an insurance option in the frontcourt, considering he should be active with both Jeremy Lin (hamstring) and Joe Harris (ankle) sidelined.