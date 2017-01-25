McCullough was recalled Wednesday from the D-League's Long Island Nets.

McCullough has gone back and forth between the D-League and Brooklyn's roster, as it provides him an opportunity to see minutes that he's struggled to receive while working with the big club. In his last game with Long Island earlier Wednesday, he posted 18 points (7-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 31 minutes. That said, he'll rejoin Brooklyn for Wednesday evening's matchup with the Heat, before likely being re-assigned to the D-League.