McCullough was recalled Wednesday from the D-League's Long Island Nets.

McCullough played with Long Island earlier on Wednesday, where he ended up posting 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 34 minutes. However, he'll be on double duty, as he's been recalled to the big club prior to the Nets' matchup with Washington on Wednesday evening. McCullough has logged a total of 16 minutes since the start of January, so there's a good chance he doesn't see the floor if the game remains competitive.