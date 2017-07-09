Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Dealt to Brooklyn

Carroll was traded to the Nets on Saturday in exchange for Justin Hamilton, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Raptors will also be sending a 2018 first-round pick and a 2018 second-round pick to the Nets, in what amounts to a salary dump by parting ways with Carroll. At 30 years old, Carroll will likely serve as Brooklyn's starting small forward in the short term while he serves out the final two years of his current contract. The veteran could have more scoring opportunities on a lackluster Nets roster than in previous years with the Raptors and even the Hawks, but there's legitimate reason to be concerned for extended time on the bench at some point, that is if the organization hopes to devote minutes to their younger players.