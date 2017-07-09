Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Dealt to Brooklyn
Carroll was traded to the Nets on Saturday in exchange for Justin Hamilton, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Raptors will also be sending a 2018 first-round pick and a 2018 second-round pick to the Nets, in what amounts to a salary dump by parting ways with Carroll. At 30 years old, Carroll will likely serve as Brooklyn's starting small forward in the short term while he serves out the final two years of his current contract. The veteran could have more scoring opportunities on a lackluster Nets roster than in previous years with the Raptors and even the Hawks, but there's legitimate reason to be concerned for extended time on the bench at some point, that is if the organization hopes to devote minutes to their younger players.
More News
-
Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: Plays six minutes in elimination game•
-
Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: Will head to bench role Wednesday•
-
Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: Plays just 14 minutes in blowout loss•
-
Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: Goes for three points in return•
-
Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: Will play, start Wednesday vs. Hornets•
-
Raptors' DeMarre Carroll: Probable Wednesday vs. Hornets•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...