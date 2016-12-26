Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Available to play Monday
Whitehead (foot) is available to play against the Hornets on Monday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Whitehead has been dealing with a sore left foot, causing him to miss a total of three contests against the Raptors, Warriors, and Cavaliers. However, Whitehead will look to return to the court Monday and resume his role as the backup point guard behind Jeremy Lin.
