Whitehead (knee) has been cleared to play in Sunday's matchup with the Rockets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Whitehead was listed as probable earlier in the day, so this is a merely a confirmation that he'll take the floor. The Nets have yet to announce if he'll rejoin the starting five, but either way, he's slated to share the minutes at point guard with Spencer Dinwiddie. Over six January games, Whitehead has averaged 7.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 block over 22.8 minutes per game, so despite taking on a bigger role with Jeremy Lin (hamstring) out, his production doesn't bring too much to the table fantasy wise.