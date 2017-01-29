Whitehead supplied 10 points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block over 27 minutes in Saturday's 129-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

The rookie point guard has come on in recent days, posting double-digit scoring efforts in three of the last four games. Whitehead wasn't overly efficient Saturday while shooting under 40 percent for the second game during that stretch, but he made up for it by providing solid returns across the rest of the stat sheet. As long as Jeremy Lin (hamstring) remains sidelined, the trickle-down effect of his absence should continue affording the Seton Hall product plenty of run on the second unit.