Whitehead posted 19 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three assists and one rebound across 29 minutes off the bench in Monday's 112-86 loss to the Spurs.

Whitehead led the scoring charge for the Nets as a reserve en route to a new career-high in a game that featured all of its highest scorers coming off the bench. Whitehead has gotten plenty of opportunity to play with Nets point guard Jeremy Lin sidelined for much of the season, but the rookie from Seton Hall has shown little to warrant fantasy consideration.