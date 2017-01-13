Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Leaves Thursday's game with knee injury
Whitehead left Thursday's game against the Pelicans with a sprained left knee and is questionable to return.
Whitehead played 26 minutes before going down with the knee injury, finishing with seven points and three assists in that time. Look for Spencer Dinwiddie and Sean Kilpatrick to take over any ball handling duties in Whitehead's absence.
