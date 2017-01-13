Whitehead (knee) is listed at out for Friday's matchup against the Raptors, Brain Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Whitehead isn't feeling good enough to play through the knee injury that he sustained during Thursday's loss to the Pelicans. Spencer Dinwiddie will be getting the start at point guard for the Nets in his place, and is averaging 4.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 24.0 minutes per game over the last three contests.