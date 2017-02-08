Whitehead generated 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, one rebound and one steal across 26 minutes in a 111-107 loss to the Hornets on Tuesday.

Following a three-game run as the starting point guard, Whitehead shifted back to the bench in favor of Spencer Dinwiddie, but ended up outpacing him in both playing time and production. With double-digit scoring efforts in four of his last seven games, Whitehead has flashed some potential lately, but he's shooting a woeful 34.5 percent from the field during that span and has battled turnover problems throughout his rookie campaign. While Tuesday's performance could earn Whitehead a spot back in the starting five, neither he nor Dinwiddie will have much security in that role until Jeremy Lin (hamstring) returns.