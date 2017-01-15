Whitehead (knee) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Whitehead was forced to depart early from Thursday's game against the Pelicans due to a left knee sprain and went on to be held out of Friday's tilt with the Raptors as well. However, it appears the added time off has given him a chance to return to full strength, as Whitehead is now fully expected to take the court Sunday. With Jeremy Lin (hamstring) still out, Whitehead should share the majority of the minutes at point guard with Spencer Dinwiddie, although look for Whitehead to rejoin the starting five, with Dinwiddie moving back to the bench.