Whitehead (knee) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Whitehead was forced to depart early from Thursday's loss to the Pelicans due to a left knee sprain, and went on to miss Friday's loss to the Raptors. However, it appears the added time off has aided Whitehead, who should receive clearance to take the court if he makes it through warmups without incident. With Jeremy Lin (hamstring) facing an uncertain return date, Whitehead could reenter the starting five and enjoy more time with the top unit, but he's still at risk of splitting the minutes with Spencer Dinwiddie on most occasions.