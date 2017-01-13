Whitehead (knee) is questionable for Friday's tilt with the Raptors.

Whitehead sprained his left knee during Thursday's game with the Pelicans, and got seven points and three assists in his 26 minutes of playing time. If the guard misses Friday's game, look for Spencer Dinwiddie and Sean Kilpatrick to take over as ball handlers.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola