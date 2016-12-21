Whitehead (foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Whitehead is dealing with some soreness in his left foot, which kept him out of Tuesday's tilt with the Raptors. He'll continue to receive treatment over the next few days with the hope of being cleared ahead of Thursday's game against the Warriors. We'll likely see his status updated after the team's morning shootaround, but if he's held out, Jeremy Lin could be asked to take on a larger workload as the team's starting point guard.