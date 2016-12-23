Whitehead (foot) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Whitehead has missed the Nets' last two games with a sore left foot, and given that Brooklyn is finishing off the second half of a back-to-back set Friday, there might not be an opportunity for the rookie point guard to test out his injury until pregame warmups. As a result, there's a good chance that Whitehead will miss a third straight game, which would pave the way for Spencer Dinwiddie to handle the primary backup duties behind starting point guard Jeremy Lin.

