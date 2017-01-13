Whitehead (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's tilt with the Raptors.

Whitehead sprained his left knee during the third quarter of Thursday's loss to the Pelicans and didn't return, finishing with four points, two rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes before departing. With Jeremy Lin (hamstring) already ruled out, the Nets are already thin on depth at point guard, so if Whitehead can't go, Spencer Dinwiddie or Sean Kilpatrick would likely enter the starting five. A final word on Whitehead's status should come during pregame warmups prior to the game's 7:30 p.m. ET tip time.