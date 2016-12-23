Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Ruled out Friday vs. Cavaliers
Whitehead (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Whitehead hasn't returned to practice since being bothered by a sore left foot earlier this week, so he'll be sidelined for a third straight contest as a result. Look for Spencer Dinwiddie to continue serving as the top backup to starting point guard Jeremy Lin for the duration of Whitehead's absence.
