Whitehead (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Whitehead hasn't returned to practice since being bothered by a sore left foot earlier this week, so he'll be sidelined for a third straight contest as a result. Look for Spencer Dinwiddie to continue serving as the top backup to starting point guard Jeremy Lin for the duration of Whitehead's absence.

