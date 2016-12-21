Whitehead is dealing with some soreness in his left foot and will sit out Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

It's unclear exactly when Whitehead suffered the injury, but it's giving him enough discomfort to take the night off Tuesday. Considering it's being listed as just soreness, it's likely not a serious issue, but Jeremy Lin will move into the starting lineup for the duration of his absence. If Lin plays well, there's also a chance that he sticks with the starters, which would relegate Whitehead to a bench role.