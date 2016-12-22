Whitehead (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Warriors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Whitehead was held out of Tuesday's game against the Raptors with some soreness in his left foot and it appears the discomfort has lingered, as he'll sit out a second consecutive contest. Jeremy Lin should remain in the starting lineup and will likely see playing time near the 25 minutes he recorded Tuesday, while Spencer Dinwiddie should take on a bigger role as the team's backup point guard.