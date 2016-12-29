Whitehead will get the start at point guard in Wednesday's game versus the Bulls, Bulls' radio announcer Chuck Swirsky reports.

Whitehead is filling in for the injured Jeremy Lin, who is expected to miss the next to games. As a result, Whitehead will presumably get two spot starts at point guard for those contests. He is averaging 7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 16 starts this season.