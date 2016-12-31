Whitehead submitted six points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 25 minutes in a 118-95 loss to the Wizards on Friday.

Whitehead has logged two consecutive starts in place of Jeremy Lin, who could be at risk of another extended absence after suffering a setback with his strained left hamstring earlier this week. The rookie will benefit from more extended minutes than usual for as long as Lin is out, but it's hard to get excited about his fantasy prospects while turnovers and poor shooting remain major issues for him. Whitehead has posted four assists against four turnovers in his last two starts while going a combined 4-of-12 from the field and 1-of-5 from three-point range.