Whitehead will come off the bench for Friday's matchup against the Cavaliers, Cavaliers' play-by-play announcer John Michael reports.

Whithead will be replaced in the starting unit by Spencer Dinwiddie, who has been getting more run recently. Whitehead has seen 20 starts with Jeremy Lin sidelined for much of the season, but has failed to produce much in the role. He's averaging just 7.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists as a starter, so it appears the Nets want to see what Dinwiddie can bring to the table.